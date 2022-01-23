Alot: Ex-commissioner visit his home, school in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The desire to visit the place connected with golden period of life brought a retired commissioner Kavindra Kiawat to the town.

He came from Bhopal to relive his childhood memories of past 56 years.

During his visit to the town, he went to his house and Narayan School where he completed his early education- to re-cherish the memorable moments on Sunday.

The town has undergone a sea of change and he started his visit by asking the address to the post office. His father had been a post master here in 1966.

He met the officials at the post office and toured the office building. He visited his school in front of the post office and was overwhelmed remembering the old times. Kiawat met the teachers in school and enquired about the teachers who taught him.

He shared his experiences, his mischievousness as a kid and expressed his pleasure to be at a place reminding him of the golden times.

Kiyawat also recalled his association with townís famous Sri Anadikalpeshvar Temple during his visit.

His love for the town was highly appreciated by the teachers and officials. His visit also brought hope that the town may receive the benefits of his long administrative career through schemes and other projects.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:18 PM IST