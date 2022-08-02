Alot: Drunk man tries to swim across Chambal river, drowns

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): One 38-year-old man drowned in the Chambal river in an attempt to cross it on Monday. Reportedly, he was accompanying the newly-elected sarpanch of Alot who visited the goddess Joganiya temple for the purpose of blessings.

The man has been identified as Chagganlal Prajapat, a resident of Hatnara village which comes under the Namli police station area.

According to the information, the man was drunk and wanted to swim in the Chambal river to cross it. Due to his drunken state, he was not able to swim in the water and drowned.

On getting information about the incident, Alot SDM dispatched the rescue team to the spot. The rescue mission started by the team lasted long till the sunset but the team could not trace the body.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Team, Ratlam was also involved in the rescuing of the mission. The rescue team included Omprakash Mali, Shakeel Sheikh, Shubham Nigam, Ram Bhajan, Radheshyam Mali, Ramesh Sharma, Firoz Khan, and Prakash Suryavanshi.