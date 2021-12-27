Alot: Compensate for money spent on preparation, demands candidate post cancellation of panchayat polls

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Janpad candidate has demanded that following cancellation of panchayat elections, government should compensate candidates who had spent money in preparation.

Ward No 6 candidate Bharat Singh Parihar has complained to Chief Minister's Helpline seeking compensation for amount spent in preparation for the elections. Candidates irked with the possibility of cancellation of panchayat elections has called 181 and demanded compensation of Rs 50,000 spent in preparation for the elections. Parihar said that candidates like him had filled the nomination form and material for campaigning had also been printed.

The audio recording of Parihar's and helpline employee's conversation surfaced on social media. The employee asked him to approach the Election Commission to which Parihar said that he would commit suicide. The employee has registered his complaint on the CM helpline portal.

After the audio went viral on social media, Parihar came to fore and clarified that several candidates like him had started campaigning for the elections. They should be provided compensation in case the government cancels the elections.

