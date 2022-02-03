Alot: Co-op society withholding crop insurance amount, say farmers

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers of Bardiya Rathore and Aravaliya Bhama villages submitted a memorandum to sub-divisional officer†(SDM) seeking disbursement of pending crop insurance amount. The memorandum addressed to SDM stated that the cooperative society which received the insurance amount from the government failed to transfer it in their respective accounts. The farmers said that they have not received crop insurance amount for the year 2019.

The government had sanctioned the insurance amount to be given to farmers for wheat and gram crops. The amount was to be disbursed through cooperative society. The cooperative society had received Rs 12 lakh, which was to be†given to around 350 farmers.

However, the cooperative staffers transferred the amount in accounts of merely 10-15 farmers leaving the rest. The remaining eligible beneficiaries have been waiting for the insurance amount for a long time. When the aggrieved farmers questioned the cooperative office for the delay, they were assured that the amount will be transferred in their accounts from the next day itself, however they have not received the amount as yet.

The farmers thus approached the SDM seeking intervention. The farmers have demanded the official to ensure transfer of the amount in their account at the earliest. They have also demanded strict action against the irresponsible society staffers.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:05 PM IST