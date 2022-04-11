Alot: Clinic running sans license sealed, 'medico' held

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): On the direction of the district collector, a private clinic†operating without licence was sealed and its medicines, gadgets and other equipment were seized. Violating the medical guidelines, the clinic was running sans permission of the health department. Following the direction of the collector, the health department†conducted a†raid on the private clinic near Vitthal Temple and arrested the medico who was allegedly practicing allopathic medicine without license.

As per the information, a team led by BMO Dr Abdul Kadir, reached Sharma Clinic and asked the ëmedical practitionerí identified as Satyanarayan Sharma to produce the mandatory documents. As the man†failed to produce any licence and other registration paper, the team seized medicines, apparatus and other items and sealed the clinic. Sharma, a resident of Pancham Vihar Colony, was treating the patients and giving allopathic†medicines without possessing any licence. The police have arrested Sharma and a case was registered against him in relevant sections of the MP Medical Council Act.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:34 PM IST