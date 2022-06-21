Alot: BJP leader escapes unhurt in attack on campaign vehicle

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): An election campaign vehicle of the BJP was reportedly attacked by the supporters of two independent candidates at Bhim village of Alot tehsil of Ratlam district.

According to details, the incident occurred when the BJP leader Banti Pitliya was on his way to Bhim village under the Alot police station area, to campaign for his sister-in-law Rani Pitliya, a prospective candidate of ward no 6. Meanwhile, a group of supporters of independent candidates Dharam Kunwar and Kushal Singh allegedly intercepted their vehicle on the main road while entering Bhim Village.

As per the complaint, supporters Shyam Singh, Sardar Singh parked their vehicle just in front of the campaign vehicle and, upon opposing, started abusing and giving death threats. Later, Pitoliya escaped unhurt and filed a complaint at a nearby police station.

A similar incident had taken place about 12 years back when BJP leader Sanjay Pitliya’s vehicle was attacked near NIECT Common Center in Tal town on May 18, 2010. Nine people were convicted in the case. After the incident, the state government had appointed guards to provide security to Pitaliya. But security was withdrawn in 2019, during the Kamal Nath regime. After the incident on Tuesday, Pitaliya has again urged the state government to provide him with adequate security.