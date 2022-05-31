 
Alot: 190L illicit liquor, stolen bikes, refrigerator seized, two held

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Seized liquor | Representative Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Under an ongoing drive to curb the manufacture, sale and distribution of illicit liquor, police have nabbed two vehicle lifters and seized 190 litres of illicit liquor, two stolen bikes and a stolen refrigerator from their possession.

The Alot police station in-charge BL Bhabhar said that a case under relevant sections of the Excise Act was slapped on the accused. Police said those arrested have been identified as Balram Chouhan and Sanjay Hada, both residents of Pant Piploda in Alot town.

The accused were being questioned to ascertain their roles in other crimes in which they confessed to having stolen 190 litres from a truck on Bappaiya Richha road. Further investigation has been initiated in view of the fact that vehicle lifting gangs are very active in the area. Sub-Inspector LN Giri, Pankaj Rajput, assistant sub-inspector Ashok Chauhan and Kailash Meena, Kailash Baurana played a prominent role in this case.

