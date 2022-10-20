Alirajpur: Unidentified attackers kill husband of sarpanch

Representative Image | Pixabay

Alirajpur(Madhya Pradesh): Ambi village under Kathiwada janpad panchayat in Alirajpur district witnessed a gruesome incident where a sarpanch’s husband was murdered by some unidentified attackers.

The incident was reported on Wednesday at 7 pm and the deceased identified as Ratan (40), son of Bhangada Bheel, a resident of Bamniya village.

Police informed that the accused attacked the deceased on his head and neck resulting in his death on the spot. After getting information, Ambua police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem preparing panchnama.

As soon as the information on the murder was received, SP Manoj Kumar Singh reached the spot in the night itself and took stock of the situation. At present, the police is on the hunt for the killer.