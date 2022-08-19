Alirajpur: Tribal students denied permission to pursue nursing course midway

Representative Photo |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal students from Alirajpur who have been studying in private nursing colleges in Indore, Ratlam, Bhopal, Alirajpur and Barwani since 2020 have now been denied admission to the next class citing the fact that their documents show that they have not studied English.

MLA Mukesh Patel has written a letter to state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that around 15 students from Alirajpur district had taken admission in Class 9- 12, under the National Secondary Education scheme funded by the state government.

After passing Class 12 these students got admission in 2020 to private nursing colleges on the basis of documents submitted by them and on depositing the requisite fees.

The decision of the colleges not to allow them to pursue their education in the middle of their course has made the students' future uncertain and it seems that their two years have been wasted.

MLA Patel has urged the chief minister that they must be allowed to continue with their studies in the respective nursing colleges to prevent further loss of learning. He has also demanded that the registration of the college that denies them admission should be cancelled forthwith.