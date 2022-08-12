Alirajpur: Marathon relay organised as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A mega marathon relay was organised on Friday as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign being conducted to commemorate the 75th year of India's independence, which is being celebrated as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav for one year.

Scores of students along with administrative officials among district collector Raghavendra Singh, superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh, SDM (Alirajpur) Lakshmi Gamad, tehsildar Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar JitendraTomar, naib tehsildar Savita Rathi also took part carrying the Indian Tricolour.

The relay was flagged off from Azad Smriti Temple (Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar) and culminated at the Tantya Bhil memorial in Alirajpur. All the participants exhibited immense vigour during the course of the marathon.

