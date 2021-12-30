Alirajpur: Supporters of Jhabua MLA 'clash' with followers of Alirajpur Congress chief

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Supporters of Jhabua MLA Kantilal Bhuria and Alirajpur district Congress president Mahesh Patel are at loggerheads after Bhuria made unrestrained remarks against Patel during a press conference at Alirajpur circuit house.

Referring to defeat of the party in the recently Jobat Assembly by-elections, Bhuria said that (Mahesh) Patel lost the election because of his deeds.

Bhuria said that the his family is in the politics for the last 40-45 years and only the Bhuria family has a record of saving the Congress in the area.

Patel had accused Bhuria and his family of infiltrating the election and Bhuria statement is seen as his retaliation.

Sulochana Rawat of BJP defeated Congress candidate Mahesh Patel in the by-election held here in Jobat assembly of Alirajpur district on October 31.

Mahesh Patel had alleged that he did not get the support of his loved ones, so he lost the election. Describing the huge votes received in NOTA as that of the Congress, he had said that at the behest of the local people, those votes did not go to the Congress and went to NOTA.

Bhuria termed the allegations as completely unjustified and malafide.

Bhuria said that he worked round-the-clock during entire election otherwise Congress candidate Mahesh Patel would have lost his security deposit.

He said that the Bhuria family brought the Patel family in politics. 'I made Vista Patel, father of Mahesh Patel an MLA, made him the chairman of the District Co-operative Bank. I have also made his son Mukesh an MLA. Allegations of Mahesh Patel is not being endorsed by anyone and people are questioning his attitude,' he said.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:43 PM IST