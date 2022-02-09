Alirajpur: Re-election of municipality chairman on February 15 in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission deputy secretary Arun Parmar has issued a DEO letter to the Alirajpur collector and the local district election officer regarding organising a meeting for the by-election of the chairman in Alirajpur municipality.

The letter mentions that subject to the provisions of Section 55 of the Madhya Pradesh Municipality Act 1961, and in the manner laid down in the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Council rules for the election of chairman and vice-chairman, a meeting is to be organised for the by-election of the chairman of the municipal council Alirajpur.

The state paper of the Election Rules 2019 of Madhya Pradesh Municipality chairman and vice chairman is attached, in which provisions have been given for the election of the chairman and vice-chairman of the Municipality, the appointment of the presiding officer, the election process and the announcement of the election results, the letter further said.

February 15, 2022, is fixed by the commission to organise a meeting for the by-election of the vacant chairmanís post to the Municipal Council Alirajpur.

Collector and district election officer Alirajpur has been appointed as the authorised officers for the conduct of elections by the State Election Commission under Rule 2 (e) of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation chairmanís Election Rules, 2019.

According to the provision of Rule 2 (e) (i), the collector is the presiding officer for the election of the president of the municipal council of the district headquarters.

By organising a meeting under the provisions contained in the Election Rules of Madhya Pradesh Municipality chairman and vice-chairman, 2019, ensure that the information of the chairman of Municipal Council Alirajpur is made available to the Commission immediately in the prescribed form after the election.

In this regard, former municipal chairman Ritesh Davar told that earlier he was appointed as per the process of the Election Commission comes under the rules by the government itself and now under the process of the Election Commission, the election of the new chairman will be held again on February 15 in which all the councillors of the council will elect the new municipal council chairman.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:24 PM IST