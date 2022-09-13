Alirajpur: Prohibitory orders issued in view of Lumpy disease

Representative Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing fear of Lumpy disease, Alirajpur district collector Raghvendra Singh has issued prohibitory orders in the district with immediate effect till further orders for the prevention of chronic disease.

The orders have been issued on the basis of the recommendation of the report received from the deputy director, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Alirajpur.

Under this order, no person or institution will allow the transport of cattle from the state of Gujarat or the adjoining districts of Alirajpur district by any vehicle or on foot. The animal market in the area will be completely banned. The movement of cows/buffaloes from the infected area to other nearby areas will be restricted.

The owners of infected livestock shall provide drinking water to the infected animals from their own resources/ will not take the infected animals to the public reservoir/pond/hod/hand pump for drinking water.

For the treatment / protection of infected animals related to Gaushala and Gauseva, infected animals should be kept separate from other animals.

Alirajpur municipality, municipal council and gram panchayat will ensure that the necessary insecticides would be sprayed for the control of flies/mosquitoes in their respective working areas where animal husbandry is done by the people.

If any person contravenes the above order, he will be guilty of an offence punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and will be prosecuted under the provisions of law. The said order will be effective for the next two months.