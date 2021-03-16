Alirajpur: Politics heats up over attack on BJP leader by Congress committee president’s son

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and Congress party have entered into a tug of war over attack on a local BJP office bearer. The two parties reached out to media to express their stand.

The incident occurred at 10.30 pm on Sunday when district BJP general secretary and municipal council vice president Maku Santosh Parwal was attacked by Pushraj, son of District Congress Committee president Mahesh Patel.

Parwal then went to police station with his supporters to lodge a complaint. Supporters of both the parties gathered at police station and compromised after heated discussions post midnight.