Alirajpur: Politics heats up over attack on BJP leader by Congress committee president’s son

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and Congress party have entered into a tug of war over attack on a local BJP office bearer. The two parties reached out to media to express their stand.
The incident occurred at 10.30 pm on Sunday when district BJP general secretary and municipal council vice president Maku Santosh Parwal was attacked by Pushraj, son of District Congress Committee president Mahesh Patel.
Parwal then went to police station with his supporters to lodge a complaint. Supporters of both the parties gathered at police station and compromised after heated discussions post midnight.
Post midnight, former BJP MLA Nagar Singh Chouhan gave a call for half-day bandh on Monday on social media. To counter it, District Congress Committee president Mahesh Patel released a video on social media with an appeal not to observe the bandh.
According to information, Pushpraj called Parwal at his Jain temple office and said he wanted to meet him. When Parwal came out to speak to him, Pushpraj asked him to come to a nearby lane. To this, Parwal said they will meet in the morning and turned to go back. At that moment, Pushpraj pulled his collar and attacked him. Parwal’s friends intervened and rescued him.
