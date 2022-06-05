Alirajpur: PM's leadership has helped India overcome all challenges, says BJP state minister Jaideep Patel

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the completion of eight years of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, BJP state minister and district in-charge Jaideep Patel addressed a press conference here at BJP district headquarter in Alirajpur.

During which, he highlighted various initiatives and reforms that were undertaken during the last eight years of governance. He said that before 2014, when UPA government was in power, country had to face several internal as well external threats and challenges. But since PM modi has been leading the country since 2014, country has been successful in overcoming all the challenges with his decisive leadership and strong will. The government's push for Self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat) has driven the country towards a vision of contributing to global prosperity.

State vice president Nagar Singh Chauhan told that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country not just vaccinated its population but has also extended a helping hand to neighbouring nations by providing vaccines. Various welfare schemes started by Modi government from Ujjawala scheme to Ayushman yojana to PM Mudra Yojana to PM Suraksha Yojana among others have benefitted marginalised people of the country. Modi led government is driven by people centric as well as humanitarian approach. During this, BJP vice president Nagar Chauhan, district president, state working committee member Kishore Shah among other party workers were present.