Bhopal: Sukhi Sewaniya murder case cracked, two women held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 11:44 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sukhi Sewaniya police have solved a murder case and have arrested two women in connection with it, police said on Saturday. The murdered person was blackmailing his relative to make relations.

Police station in-charge Vijay Bahadur Singh Sengar told the media that on May 27, they got information that a body of a boy was found in a nayan dhaba which was closed for long time.

When the police searched the body to know the identity they came to know that the deceased name is Sooraj Gond (19) resident of Acharpura Bhopal. The post-mortem was done at Hamidia Hospital and police came to know that he was killed with stones.

Based on call records, police detained one Sangita Gond (23) and Radhika Gond (19).

Both women narrated the crime story. Sangita told police that one day when she was bathing, her nephew Sooraj made her video in a nude state. He started threatening to make it viral, if she did not agree to make relation with him.

She refused his proposal and tried to advise him about morality of the matter.

The accused, however, was not ready to pay attention to the appeal. Sangita shared her problem with her sister-in-law (Nanad) Radhika.

On May 21, Sangita called Sooraj at the dhaba and both women reached there. The dhaba was closed for a long time and Radhika hid herself in a room at the rear side.

When Sooraj came, Sangita asked him to delete the video, but he did not. After this, she started hitting him with stones. Radhika also joined Sangita and they killed Sooraj on the spot.

They dragged his body into the room situated at the backside and fled.

Police have registered a case under section 302, 201, 34 of the IPC and have arrested the two in the case.

