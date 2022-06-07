Alirajpur: MLA Patel questions quality of construction work done by Rural Engineering Services

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Mukesh Patel inspected the construction work being done by the rural engineering services (RES) department at village Ajanda of Alirajpur development block during his field visit on Sunday.

On Tuesday, he said that low-grade raw material is being used in making check dams, stop dams, ponds, and others by the RES. Local villagers have also complained to the MLA regarding this.

Patel alleged that the RES is getting the work done from random private contractors. The ongoing construction works are not being inspected by the concerned deputy and assistant engineer. Due to which low-quality work is being done by the private contractors.

Along with this, MLA Patel added that JCB machines were used for construction of ponds at village Bejra of Sondwa region, instead of labourers. After this, aggrieved villagers had given an application to the district minister in-charge during a public hearing.

Also, Patel has demanded that all the works done by the RES department in the district should be investigated and legal action should be takne against the concerned officials.

