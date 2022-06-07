e-Paper Get App

Alirajpur: Elderly man killed in dispute over dog bite

According to sources, Chamkiya was apprehensive that Pan Singh would get his dog to bite him when Pan Singh suddenly attacked Chamkiya with a sharp weapon leading to his death.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly person was killed during a minor dispute at Alirajpur on Tuesday. According to SDOP Shradha Sonkar, Chamkiya, an aged resident of Ali village of Sondwa police-station area had an argument over a dog bite with Pan Singh, a resident of the same village.

According to sources, Chamkiya was apprehensive that Pan Singh would get his dog to bite him when Pan Singh suddenly attacked Chamkiya with a sharp weapon leading to his death.

Angry over this incident, Chamkiya's family members set fire to the house and barn of accused Paan Singh. After receiving information, the police reached the spot and tried to extinguish the fire.

Police have registered an offence case against both the parties and have arrested Pan Singh too. Investigation is still under process.

Read Also
Alirajpur: PM's leadership has helped India overcome all challenges, says BJP state minister Jaideep...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreAlirajpur: Elderly man killed in dispute over dog bite

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad gang rape: AIMIM MLA's son named as accused

Hyderabad gang rape: AIMIM MLA's son named as accused

BJP leader Harshit Srivastava, 12 more held in connection with Kanpur violence

BJP leader Harshit Srivastava, 12 more held in connection with Kanpur violence

Bombay HC reserves order on Tata Motors plea challenging disqualification from e-buses tender...

Bombay HC reserves order on Tata Motors plea challenging disqualification from e-buses tender...

Navi mumbai: NMMC uses 'Red-Light' instead of official name in tender document, civic chief asks to...

Navi mumbai: NMMC uses 'Red-Light' instead of official name in tender document, civic chief asks to...

Maharashtra bags third spot in state 'Food Safety Index'

Maharashtra bags third spot in state 'Food Safety Index'