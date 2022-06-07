Alirajpur: Elderly man killed in dispute over dog bite

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly person was killed during a minor dispute at Alirajpur on Tuesday. According to SDOP Shradha Sonkar, Chamkiya, an aged resident of Ali village of Sondwa police-station area had an argument over a dog bite with Pan Singh, a resident of the same village.

According to sources, Chamkiya was apprehensive that Pan Singh would get his dog to bite him when Pan Singh suddenly attacked Chamkiya with a sharp weapon leading to his death.

Angry over this incident, Chamkiya's family members set fire to the house and barn of accused Paan Singh. After receiving information, the police reached the spot and tried to extinguish the fire.

Police have registered an offence case against both the parties and have arrested Pan Singh too. Investigation is still under process.