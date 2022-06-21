Alirajpur Mango Mahotsav extended by a day

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of the ongoing Alirajpur Mango Mahotsav, a large number of mango lovers visited the exhibition where a large variety of mangoes were on display. During the two-day exhibition, more than 89 quintals of mangoes were sold. Owing to the massive massive response, the administration has decided to extend the exhibition by a day till Wednesday.

On Tuesday, mango lovers from Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Jabalpur, Anand (Gujarat), and Indore visited the mango exhibition. Kalmi and other indigenous varieties of mangoes attracted everyone. On Tuesday, Jhabua collector Somesh Mishra along with Alirajpur district collector Raghavendra Singh visited the exhibition and felicitated the farmers including Yuvraj Singh Thakur, Chhota Undwa, Pradeep Singh Rathore, Kali Khetar and Shivraj Singh Kattiwada, for their special efforts in the field of mango production. The administration also felicitated other farmers for cultivating other mango varieties as well as varieties of dishes made-up of mangoes.

