Alirajpur: Man in live-in relationship with three women marries all

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man living in a live-in relationship with three women entered into a wedlock with all the three in the presence of the entire village.

This unique wedding ceremony took place in Nanpur village in the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district.

The marriage was solemnized on Sunday and not only the villagers, but his six kids from his three partners also participated in the wedding ceremony and witnessed their parents tying the nuptial knot.

Groom Samrath Mourya, a former sarpanch from Nanpur gram panchayat got married to Nainabai, daughter of Magan Mujalda, a native of Kharpai village, Mela, daughter of Bhuru Solanki, a native of Ajanda and Sakari, and daughter of Nathusingh Chongad, a native of Kharkua village. The quartet has six children, two each from every woman.

Unveiling how it all started, Samarth said that it all started 15 years ago when he fell in love with the three women one by one. But since he was poor and not in a condition to get married, he decided to elope with them one by one and they started living together like a couple. We had six children from our relationship and we are happily living together.

Samrath and three of his wives came from Bhilala community and the live-in tradition is prevalent in the community. The youths are allowed to live with women and have children without marriage. However, there is also a tradition in this society that couples who settle down without marriage are not allowed to be a part of any auspicious occasion or social gathering of the society.

Article 342 of the Indian Constitution protects tribal customs and specific social traditions. According to this article, a marriage of Samarth Morya with three brides will be considered legally valid.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 07:07 PM IST