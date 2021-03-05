Alirajpur: Madhya Pradesh government Rural Street Vendor Scheme made Badar Singh self-reliant

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister’s Rural Street Vendor Scheme has changed the life of Badar Singh Medha and has made him self-reliant ending the financial crisis he faced.

Badar Singh, 22, who has studied till standard 12, is a resident of Jobat and before the lockdown, he worked at a mobile shop on a daily wage of Rs 200. Due to outbreak of Covid-19, followed by lockdown, the shop closed and Badar Singh lost his job. He faced financial crisis, and was unemployed for many days but the Street Vendor Scheme changed his life for the better and he became self-reliant.

One day, the ground staff of district panchayat came to his house and informed him about the Chief Minister’s Street Vendor Scheme. Badar Singh applied for a sugarcane juice machine under the scheme. A loan of Rs 10,000 was approved for the machine. Badar Singh Medha added Rs 10,000 of his own and with an amount of Rs 20,000, bought sugarcane juice machine, hand cart and other materials required to start the business.

At present, he earns Rs 900 to Rs 1,000 per day, earning approximately Rs 500 per day after deducting the investment. Badar Singh said the scheme has ended his financial troubles and has brought positivity back in his life. He said he will expand his juice business further to increase his income.

District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Sanskriti Jain said many small street vendors in the district have benefited under the scheme and Badar Singh is one of them. She said he has inspired others to take benefit of the scheme.