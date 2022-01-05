Alirajpur: Jail guards rape woman prisoner

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two Jail guards allegedly raped a woman prisoner who was out on parole in Alirajpur district, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ajak, Adityaraj Singh Thakur said that the woman and her husband, resident of Imlipura in Dewas district, were serving sentences in Alirajpur jail. They were sentenced to five years in the case of fake marriage in Barwani and they were sent to Alirajpur Jail. The woman got parole for two months because of the corona pandemic.

The woman had come to meet her husband in Alirajpur jail during her parole period in August. When the woman was on her way back to her home, she met with jail guard Anil Trivedi. He took her to his residence located on the jail line on the pretext of giving a medical report kept at his house.

Jail guard Virendra Yadav was already present there. Both of them raped the woman. When the woman showed her protest they abused her, and threatened to kill her.

When the parole was over, the woman was sent to Barwani Jail. She was shifted to Alirajpur district jail on her demand. She met her husband on December 26 and narrated the whole incident.

When the brother of the woman's husband came to meet him in jail on December 29, the man told him the entire incident. After that brothers-in-law of the woman lodged a written complaint about the rape in the women's police station. The police recorded the statement of the woman and arrested both the accused

Jail guards Anil and Virendra were presented before the court and sent to Jobat sub-jail on December 31.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 10:41 AM IST