Alirajpur: Illegal liquor worth Rs 3 lakh seized

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal liquor worth Rs 3 lakh was seized in Alirajpur on Saturday.
Alirajpur SP Manoj Kumar Singh said that Ambua police team acting on a tip intercepted a pick-up truck near Chichlana Fanta and seized the illegal liquor.
He said that the police team failed to arrest the driver of the vehicle Kailash, a resident of Amjhiri village.
A total of 126 boxes of beer worth Rs 3,02,400 and vehicle worth Rs 5 lakh were seized
Kailash has been booked under relevant sections of Excise Act and further probe is on.
AdvertisementPublished on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 11:21 PM IST