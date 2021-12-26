Alirajpur: Illegal liquor worth Rs 3 lakh seized

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal liquor worth Rs 3 lakh was seized in Alirajpur on Saturday.

Alirajpur SP Manoj Kumar Singh said that Ambua police team acting on a tip intercepted a pick-up truck near Chichlana Fanta and seized the illegal liquor.

He said that the police team failed to arrest the driver of the vehicle Kailash, a resident of Amjhiri village.

A total of 126 boxes of beer worth Rs 3,02,400 and vehicle worth Rs 5 lakh were seized

Kailash has been booked under relevant sections of Excise Act and further probe is on.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 11:21 PM IST