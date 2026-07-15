Alirajpur Gang Rape: Three Accused Arrested, Paraded Through Market; CM Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Aalirajpur police on Tuesday arrested three men accused of robbing, assaulting and gang-raping a widow.

Acting promptly after the incident, police identified and arrested the three main accused.

Police paraded the accused through Bori's main market, made them do sit-ups while holding their ears — a step officials said was meant to send a clear message of deterrence to criminals on Tuesday afternoon.

Villagers and merchants lined both sides of the road to witness the procession, and locals said such visible action strengthens public confidence in the law while instilling fear among wrongdoers.

CM approves Rs 5 lakh Assistance

Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, who remained in constant touch with police and health officials, briefed Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on the case the same day.

A BJP delegation comprising Minister Chauhan, MP Anita Chauhan, district president Santosh Parwal, Bhanu Bhuria, former MLA Madhosingh Dawar and youth leader Vishal Rawat visited the victim's family in Bori and assured them of support.

Chief Minister met Cabinet Minister Chauhan in Bhopal and approved Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance for the victim's family.

Two key directives issued

The Chief Minister instructed the Health Department to ensure continuous monitoring of the victim's treatment and provide the best possible medical care.

He also directed the Police department to ensure strict and swift action against the accused.

Zero tolerance policy

CM Mohan Yadav said that the state government follows a policy of zero tolerance towards criminals and that no one involved in the crime would be spared, with the harshest punishment to be ensured under law.

Villagers, social organisations and public representatives have demanded the case be tried in a fast-track court to ensure swift justice for the victim and the strictest punishment for the accused.

Police said investigation is ongoing and all legal procedures are being followed.

Man, wife arrested for murder

Kattiwada police solved the murder of a farmer within 24 hours and arrested a man and his wife, for the crime.

Police said Khuman was allegedly killed on July 13 following a land dispute. The suspects, Chandriya and his wife Manibai, conspired to murder him after a dispute over farmland that Chandriya had purchased.

A special team led by police station in-charge Dinesh Solanki made the arrests. A case has been registered, and the suspects were produced before the court.