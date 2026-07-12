Alirajpur Gang Rape: Hundreds Join Bike Rally, Demand Death Penalty For Accused | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of villagers on Sunday organised a massive bike rally in Aalirajpur district, demanding swift justice following the robbery and gang rape of a widow in Bori Police Station area on Friday night. The incident has sparked widespread ire across the region.

Residents from Bori and dozens of surrounding villages gathered early Sunday morning.

Hundreds of youth took out a motorcycle rally across the region, demanding justice for the victim, capital punishment for the culprits and accountability from the police administration.

Villagers said that the attack targeted not just one woman but the honour of the entire society.

Protesters declared that they would accept nothing less than the death penalty for such brutality. They also warned of intensified agitation if police failed to arrest the accused soon.

Protesters also questioned the functioning of the Bori Police Station in-charge, alleging that theft, assault and kidnapping incidents occur regularly in the area without concrete police action.

Tribal Development Council to Gherao Bori Police Station

The Tribal Development Council's state vice president, Mahesh Patel, announced plans to gherao Bori Police Station on Monday.

Addressing the media on Sunday afternoon, Patel called the incident extremely serious, demanded a fair investigation and urged social organisations, public representatives and youth to join the demonstration and support the victim.