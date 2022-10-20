Alirajpur: Four held for motor pump theft

Alirajpur(Madhya Pradesh): A team of Khattali outpost police station has nabbed four accused for running away with two water pumps worth Rs 40k. According to Jobat police station officer Manoj Kumar, an FIR on robbery of said pumps was registered by 48-year-old Ram Singh Baghel, a resident of Kherwa Bheel Faliya village at the Khattali outpost.

According to the complainant, the five horse power (HP) motors belong to him and his paternal uncle Kunwar Singh who accompanied him to the outpost. He added, they have fixed these motors on the well of complainant Ram Singh for irrigation purposes on October 15.

The next morning, the motors were found missing when they visited his well to switch them on. After searching the whole village, they finally approached the police. A case with crime number 496/2022, IPC section 379 was lodged and the incident was taken up for investigation by forming a team by outpost in-charge RS Makwana under the guidance of ASP, Alirajpur SR Sengar and SDOP, Jobat Neeraj Namdev.

While looking for the miscreants, the cops interrogated the suspect Rahul, a resident of Kherwa village who finally accepted stealing motors. Rahul also revealed the name of his companions including Ajay Singh, Asmil and Kailash. Notably, both the motors have been sized from them and soon they will be presented in court.

