Alirajpur: District gets traffic interceptor vehicle, SP Manoj Kumar Singh performs puja

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In order to contain over-speeding vehicles, drivers driving without helmets or vehicles making excessive sounds, state police headquarters, Bhopal has allotted a traffic interceptor vehicle to Alirajpur district.

Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh performed the pujan of the vehicle before handing over keys to the department and went through the features of the vehicle.

SP Singh said that through this we can identify drivers driving at excessively high speeds.

The use of this traffic interceptor vehicle will definitely reduce accidents. The main features of the traffic interceptor vehicle are that it notes the speed of the vehicle, take photo of the driver and the vehicle along with a record of the place, date and time of the photo or video thus taken and a colour printer that provides a copy of the evidence of the traffic violation on the spot.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:33 PM IST