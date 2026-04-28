Alirajpur Collector Issues Notice To District Hospital Head Nurse After Surprise Inspection |

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neetu Mathur conducted a surprise inspection of the District Hospital on Tuesday afternoon and issued strict directives to improve healthcare services and accountability.

She inspected all wards, reviewed the overall hospital premises and directed officials to enhance patient facilities. She assessed the quality of food served to patients and instructed staff to ensure daily provision of nutritious and hygienic meals. She also interacted with patients, inquired about their condition and wished them a speedy recovery.

During the visit, she inspected the Birth Waiting Room, Quality Cell, ANC, PNC, ICU, Emergency Ward, Laboratory and Dialysis Unit. On finding Reshma Chauhan, head of the nursing staff in the Maternity Ward, absent from duty, she issued a notice and directed hospital authorities to remove her from the post.

Collector instructed the administration to maintain adequate stocks of medicines to address summer heat and heat wave conditions and to issue public advisories on heatstroke prevention.

She later reviewed construction of a new 200-bed hospital and expressed displeasure over delays. She directed the agency to complete the project within stipulated time frame and warned of penalties for non-compliance.