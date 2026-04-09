 Aalirajpur Collector Inspects Anganwadis, Orders Corrective Measures; Directs FIR Against Two Self-Help Groups Over Irregularities
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Aalirajpur Collector Inspects Anganwadis, Orders Corrective Measures; Directs FIR Against Two Self-Help Groups Over Irregularities

Aalirajpur Collector Neetu Mathur conducted surprise inspections at Anganwadi centres, reviewing food, nutrition, and child services. She directed workers to ensure high-quality meals and warned against negligence. Complaints against Davanala and Patel self-help groups led to FIR orders. Mathur also inspected the fair price shop, farmer registration, and piped water schemes.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 09, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
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Aalirajpur Collector Inspects Anganwadis, Orders Corrective Measures; Directs Fir Against Two Self-Help Groups Over Irregularities |

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neetu Mathur conducted a surprise inspection of the Anganwadi centre at Raksa No 1 on Thursday to assess the quality of services provided to children.

During the visit, she interacted with children and reviewed food, nutrition and other facilities.

The Collector also attended a Poshan Pakhwada meeting in Chandpur, where she directed Anganwadi workers to ensure nutritious and high-quality food, warning that negligence would not be tolerated.

Addressing complaints related to the Davanala and Patel self-help groups, she directed the district programme officer to remove them and register an FIR.

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Irregularities at the Chandpur Anganwadi, including deviations from the prescribed meal menu, prompted immediate corrective action.

Later, Mathur toured Katthiwada subdivision and inspected the fair price shop at Bokadiya, farmer registration work at Moti Badoi and a piped water supply scheme. She also addressed villagers’ grievances, including a borewell issue and directed officials to resolve it promptly. SDO Nidhi Mishra and other officials were present.

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