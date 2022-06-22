Alirajpur: Bike crashes into additional collector on morning walk

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): One bike rider crashed into additional collector CL Chanap from behind when he was returning home after his morning walk on Wednesday. As a result, the additional collector got multiple fractures in one leg and was immediately rushed to a local hospital by the passers-by. From there he has been referred to Indore for further treatment. The fracture is severe and needs surgery. The incident took place on Umli road.

Talking about the incident, Chanap said that just like any other morning, he went on a morning walk at 6:15 am. When he was returning to his residence, suddenly a bike rider crashed into him from the back. He added everything happened so quickly that he was unable to recognise what had happened to him at that instance. After regaining his senses, he saw the rider and his bike also lying nearby. But the biker rider fled the spot as soon as the crowd gathered.

After getting this message, collector Raghavendra Singh, SP Manoj Kumar Singh, ASP, SDM, SDOP and all the top officials reached the local hospital to meet Chanap.

An investigation is also being carried out by the police to find the person involved in the accident.

