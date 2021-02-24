Alirajpur: Bhils hold meeting to regulate Vadhu Mulya Pratha to lessen dowry expenses

Katthiwada (Alirajpur district, Madhya Pradesh): Social worker Shankar Bamnia said deliberations were held on Vadhu Mulya Pratha (bride price system) within the senior members and educated youths of Bhil community recently.

The meeting was held under aegis of Tantya Bhil Sewa Sansthan in Amkhut in which important decisions were taken to regulate and control this dowry system. The sarpanch of Katthiwada, Jobat, Udaigarh and former sarpanch were present along with social workers.

A sum of Rs 2,00,551 was decided as the dowry amount that will include bride’s jewellery, expenses on food served during wedding and amount to be paid to priest and Patel. A similar meeting was conducted in Kadwal and similar decisions were taken.

Vadhu Mulya Pratha is prevalent in Jhabua-Alirajpur region. Under it, dowry is given to bride’s family. There is a trend of paying huge amounts of money. Sometimes it takes more than one generation to pay the dowry amount. At times, they are forced to sell their land and valuables.

The community youth have raised protest against this system. To control and regulate this system now meetings are being called. With the consent of senior community members, decisions are taken to lessen wedding expenses. The community members said effect of such meetings is visible in nearby areas of Gujarat too.