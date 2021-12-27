Alirajpur: Alirajpur Congress president demands arrest of Jhabua MP, officials post court notice to MP Guman Singh Damore

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur district Congress president Mahesh Patel has levelled serious allegation against Jhabua ñ Ratlam MP Guman Singh Damore and other officials. This comes a day after Judicial Magistrate first class (JMFC) issued notices against the MP and officials.

On Sunday, Judge Amit Jain issued notices to Damore, the then Alirajpur collector Ganeshshankar Mishra, public health engineering (PHE) executive engineer DL Suryavanshi, Sudhirkumar Saxena and others.

Court also ordered that they be booked under Section 197 (issuing or signing a false certificate), 217 (public servant disobeying a direction of law with intent to save person from punishment), 269 (unlawfully does any act), 403 (misappropriation of property), 406 and 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code for their alleged involvement in scam which is claimed to be of Rs 600 crore. Along with this, all the above accused were also accused of Section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, politics over the issue has already intensified as Congress workers set Damorís effigy on a fire here.

Addressing media persons, Patel made serious allegations against the MP and said that Damor while holding the post of executive engineer in the Fluorosis Control Project was involved in corruption in schemes meant for the benefit of tribal.

Patel said that bogus transactions of crores were made in which many leaders of the BJP and collector and all officers of the district were also involved.

Patel, along with Congress workers, burnt the effigy of the MP at the Talkies Square of the district headquarters and demanded his resignation. Along with this, he has demanded arrest of all accused in the case.

The case

According to information, Damor who is sitting MP from Ratlam ñ Jhabua parliamentary constituency was posted as the Fluorosis Control Project executive engineer and others named in the case were his associates. They cleared bills worth crores of rupees for those who bought fluorosis control and pipe supply material and in the name of many other schemes which are to be launched in Alirajpur and Jhabua area. They allegedly pocketed the funds and expenses meant for other schemes.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:42 PM IST