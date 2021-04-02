Alirajpur: Administration decides to conduct Covid test of people exiting, entering villages along Gujarat border

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of district level crisis management committee was held here on March 31, which collector Surbhi Gupta presided over.
At the meeting, a detailed information was given about corona positive patients, arrangements made for them and efforts made to raise public awareness.
It was decided that Covid test of people exiting or entering from Chandpur, Nanpur, Sejawada, Chhaktala should be conducted including those entering form Gujarat border. With a view to prevent corona, it will be mandatory for visitors to these routes to show Covid negative report.
In passenger buses, drivers, operators and passengers will be required to wear masks failing which they will be liable for penalty. Besides, it was decided to keep all Anganwadi centres closed this month. Anganwadi workers will distribute nutritious food to children at home. Religious processions have also been banned.
Those coming from other places in the district will have to undergo Covid test. Action will be taken against people who will misbehave with government staff.
The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhagwani, District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Sanskriti Jain, Additional Collector Suresh Chandra Verma among others.