Alirajpur: Administration decides to conduct Covid test of people exiting, entering villages along Gujarat border

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of district level crisis management committee was held here on March 31, which collector Surbhi Gupta presided over.

At the meeting, a detailed information was given about corona positive patients, arrangements made for them and efforts made to raise public awareness.

It was decided that Covid test of people exiting or entering from Chandpur, Nanpur, Sejawada, Chhaktala should be conducted including those entering form Gujarat border. With a view to prevent corona, it will be mandatory for visitors to these routes to show Covid negative report.