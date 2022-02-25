Alirajpur: 786 youths selected in employment fair; Rs 13.09 cr benefits distributed

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A district-level employment fair was organised in the Krishi Upaj Mandi campus, Alirajpur, on the occasion of Employment Day, under the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.' In the employment fair, 938 youths had registered themselves out of which 786 were selected.

The benefits of Rs 13.09 crore were distributed to the beneficiaries of CCL Sanction Letter, Urban Rural Livelihood Mission, Chief Minister Rural Pathkar Yojana, Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program, Chief Minister Udyam Kranti Yojana and other schemes.

In the fair, 771 beneficiaries of 38 SHGs were given Rs 50 lakh under various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana and the Rural Livelihood Mission.

The fair was inaugurated by the district collector Raghvendra Singh in presence of district panchayat CEO Sanskriti Jain, MLA representative Rajendra Tawli.

He called upon the youth to avail the benefits of employment opportunities through the fair.

District administration and representatives of 16 companies were there in the employment fair organised in collaboration with Rural Livelihood Mission.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:04 PM IST