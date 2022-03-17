Alirajpur: 4 among 15 men arrested in molestation case of tribal women booked under NSA

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police booked four accused among 15 under the National Security Act (NSA) who were arrested in connection with the incident of molestation of two women at Bhagoria Festival in Alirajpur of Madhya Pradesh.

The four accused booked with NSA sections were identified as Narendra Davar (25), Vishal Kiyadiya (18), Dilip Vaskel (30, and Munna Bheel (30).

Alirajpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Singh said that the four main accused were charged under NSA. Such incidents which raise concerns over women’s security would not be tolerated. The four accused had been sent to Ujjain jail.

Earlier, The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday arrested 15 men including the prime accused. "Our first objective is to protect women and children. We have taken the issue very seriously. The police inspected the video. We took cognizance of the incident and filed an FIR. We have arrested all the 15 accused," Jhabua Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh said.

The incident occurred on Sunday in which a video purportedly showing a group of men molesting a girl and a woman at the Bhagoria Festival in Alirajpur of Madhya Pradesh went viral.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:15 AM IST