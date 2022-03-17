Indore: Gair route decision to be reconsidered today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s pride, gair, is in a dilemma over whether it will go along its usual route, or—due to road development work at MG Road—even after two years of waiting, it will have to follow the administration-determined route.

Shekhar Giri, from the Giri family which is foremost in taking out gair and following the tradition for ages, said, “We’d requested the administration to allow us to take out the gair from Tori Corner to Gora Kund at MG Road, but they’ve diverted the route from Tori Corner to Itwaria Bazar to Gora Kund. The Itwaria Bazar road has remained our returning route for decades and the road is very narrow for taking out such a huge crowd and tankers.

Collector Manish Singh said he has called a meeting at 11am on Thursday for discussing the demands by the Giri family and other people who take out gair, where it will be decided whether the route will remain as decided by the administration or whether the administration will consider the proposal of the Giri family and allow the traditional route.

What’s the problem with the old route?

Giri said that, on the traditional route, road development work of Indore Smart City Development Ltd is going on. Giri has appealed to the administration that for a while they shall clear the road and temporarily make it available for vehicles to pass and gair to be carried out.

