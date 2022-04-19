Alirajpur: 1042 people avail health camp benefits

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A block-level health check-up camp was organised under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence at Sondwa village on Tuesday. As many as 1,042 people from different villages availed the benefit of the camp. The camp was inaugurated by BJP district president Vakil Singh Thakrala and social worker Jaipal Kharat.

CMHO Dr Prakash Dhoke along with other doctors, health officers and employees were present at the health fair. Doctors gave detailed information about the symptoms, preventive measures, treatment and various public welfare health services of the government.

Addressing the health camp, Thakrala said that the central and state governments are committed to providing better health services to the common man through the camp. The said health camps are being organised in every block of the district.

He called upon the residents of the district to take advantage of the above health camps in the largest possible numbers as the villagers would get benefits of many health services at one place. At the same time, he dwelt on the advantages of these health camps that can diagnose ailments at their initial stage. He called upon the people to get themselves tested for sickle cell anaemia and to get a digital health card for themselves.

DPM Preeti Rathore, while highlighting the purpose and outline of the health camp, appealed to the general public to take maximum benefit of the camps. He said that at these camps people can get themselves tested for sickle cell and make Ayushman Bharat Yojana and digital health cards.

Over 3,000 treated at Ratlam health mela

RATLAM: A total of 3,345 persons got themselves registered at the health mela organised at the Government Medical College here and got free treatment and medicines.

An official press release informed that the Health Mela was inaugurated on Monday by Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana who while speaking asserted that the MP government was committed to make available health services to the common people. District panchayat president Parmesh Maida also spoke on this occasion. The inaugural programme was conducted by Ashish Chaurasia while Dr Azhar Ali gave the vote of thanks. It was further informed that the health mela would also be held at Sailana on April 20, Alot on April 21, Jaora on April 22 and Bajna on April 23.

People in large numbers take benefit of health camp

Bagli: A free health check-up camp was organised at Bagli development block in Dewas district on Monday and hundreds of villagers from the block availed the benefits of the camp. The camp was inaugurated by MLA representative Kamal Yadav. Many dignitaries along with the doctors were present on the occasion.

Dr Sunil Tiwari gave detailed information about the camp and appealed to people to take the maximum benefit. Sub-divisional officer Shobharam Solanki said that the development block medical officer has been directed to organise such camps at village levels also..

