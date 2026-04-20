Akshaya Tritiya Turns Indore Into ‘Wedding Site’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the beginning of the sacred festival of Akshaya Tritiya, a festive atmosphere has engulfed the city as thousands of weddings and religious ceremonies commenced on Sunday.

The two-day 'abujh muhurat' of Akshaya Tritiya is considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition, leading to a surge in marriage ceremonies across urban and rural areas.

Wedding bands and processions have been echoing through neighbourhoods since morning as families celebrate the beginning of new households. Marriage gardens, dharamshalas and community halls across the city have been booked for the next two days to host the ceremonies.

Several community organisations have also organised collective marriage programmes. In one such ceremony held on Sunday, 21 couples were married in a mass wedding event.

In addition, the Rajput community has planned a free mass wedding of 73 couples at Kankaria Bodia (Hatod), while Sanstha Harsh will organise marriages for 25 couples at Baneshwar Kund in Banganga. Another event by Sanstha Anand will solemnise the marriage of 11 couples near Aurobindo Hospital Toll Naka.

According to Vedic scholar Ramchandra Sharma, Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third day of the bright fortnight of Vaishakh month and is among the four most auspicious muhurats.

The Tritiya tithi began at 10:49 am and will remain effective until Monday morning. People also consider this day ideal for purchasing gold, silver, utensils, property, new clothes and vehicles, believing such purchases bring everlasting prosperity.