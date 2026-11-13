Air Pollution Rises As Winter Sets In, AQI Crosses 222 In Pithampur, Reaches 142 In MP's Dhar | Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Air pollution levels have started rising in Dhar and surrounding areas as temperatures decline and wind speeds decrease. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) has been recorded between 114 and 140, raising health concerns, particularly for people suffering from respiratory and cardiac ailments.

According to air monitoring agencies, pollution is more pronounced in densely populated and traffic-heavy areas. Pauchaupatti recorded an AQI of 142, while Pirghatapura registered around 138.

During colder mornings, smoke and dust particles remain closer to the ground, pushing AQI levels to 200 between 8 am and 9 am.

Industrial hub Pithampur recorded the highest pollution levels in the district, with AQI exceeding 222, posing risks to sensitive individuals.

Neighbouring Indore recorded AQI levels between 128 and 154, while Dewas registered readings between 106 and 154.

Rural areas reported comparatively better air quality. Manawar recorded an AQI of 100-102, while Badnawar registered 90-100. Conditions in Rajgarh and Sardarpur remained relatively satisfactory.

Health experts said fine particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10, could aggravate breathing difficulties among asthma, lung and heart patients.

They advised elderly people, children and those with respiratory ailments to wear masks during morning and evening walks, avoid dusty roads and keep doors and windows closed during evening hours.