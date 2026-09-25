AIMP Elections: Progressive Panel Records Historic & Landslide Victory In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the election held on Thursday for the term of 2026-28 for the 15-member executive committee of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), Progressive Panel recorded a historic victory. All 15 candidates of the panel won the elections.

The elections were held under the supervision of Returning Officers Prabhu Saksaria, Vijay Goyal, Nitin Tendulkar, and Dr Sharad Doshi.Out of the Association's 854 valid voters, 636 exercised their right to vote. With 36 votes declared invalid, the voter turnout stood at approximately 75%. Two independent candidates, Abhay Kumar Agrawal and Dilip Baral, received 190 and 174 votes, respectively.

Immense enthusiasm was observed among supporters and members as soon as the results were announced, creating a celebratory atmosphere throughout the premises. Following the victory, the newly elected representatives, including Progressive Panel Convener Om Dhoot, Mohan Singh Raghuvanshi, and Dinesh Bhatt, expressed gratitude and thanks to the voters and supporters.

They stated, "This victory is not merely ours personally; it is a victory for everyone who believes in progress, development, and dedication. We will continue to work with complete sincerity and honesty to fully live up to the trust the voters have placed in us by entrusting us with this responsibility once again."

15 victorious Progressive Panel candidates with vote counts

-Ajay Singh Dasundi: 567

-Anil Paliwal: 588

-Dharmendra (Ruchil) Doshi: 586

-Harish Nagar: 578

-Harish Bhatia: 589

-Hemendra Bokadia: 587

-Jaiprakash Nagpal: 574

-Kamlesh Trivedi: 573

-Naveen Dhoot: 572

-Pramod Jain: 574

-Prakash Jain: 574

-Pramod Dafaria: 574

-Satish Mittal: 575

-Tarun Vyas: 565

-Yogesh Mehta: 561