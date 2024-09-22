 AIMP Elections: 15 Members Elected Unopposed In Indore
Formal announcement of the election results made in 65th AGM of AIMP.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
AIMP Elections: 15 Members Elected Unopposed In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the biennial election of Executive Committee of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) for the year 2024-26, 15 candidates were elected unopposed. Now these members will elect 7 members Managing Committee, including president, one Sr. VP, 2 VP, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer, which is likely to be held next month.

The formal announcement of the unopposed election of 15 members for the election committee was made in the 65th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of AIMP held on Saturday by election officer Prabhu Saxeria. On the last of the withdrawal of the nomination papers on September 10 12 candidates withdrew their nomination and thus only 15 candidates were left in the fray for the election of 15 members executive committee.

Earlier, in the annual general meeting outgoing president Yogesh Mehta started the meeting with the set agenda points. Secretary Tarun Vyas presented the annual report which was appreciated in the House. Treasurer Anil Paliwal presented the annual accounts which were passed by the House.

In the AGM members discussed in detail the future strategy of industrial development as per the suggestions of the members. The chairman informed the members about the development efforts and contributions being made by the association from time to time and said that the association will make more efforts to solve industrial problems.

On the initiative of Pramod Jain of Palda Industrial Organisation for infrastructure development of Palda industrial area, secretary Tarun Vyas assured Jain that the new executive will make efforts for the development of Palda by creating departmental coordination at the association level with full vigour.

Candidates elected unopposed

15 candidates declared elected unopposed are- Amit Dhakad, Anil Paliwal, Ajay Singh Dasundi, Harish Bhatia, Harish Nagar, Pramod Dafaria, Prakash Jain, Satish Mittal, Sachin Bansal, Tarun Vyas, Yogesh Mehta, Naveen Dhoot, JP Nagpal, Kamlesh Trivedi and the only female candidate Shrestha Goyal.

