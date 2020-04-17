AICTE to give Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award award to colleges for fight against coronavirus

Indore: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), a technical education regulator in the country, has decided to bestow Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award on technical institutes on their efforts to counter coronavirus disease.

Setting their year’s award theme “India fights Corona”, the AICTE has invited applications from institutes on the efforts made by them against Covid-19.

In a letter to the institutes, the AICTE stated: As we face our biggest challenge to contain the spread of Covid-19 in India and the technical education community in the country being well-capable of serving the community by utilizing its vast knowledge and ample resources. Hence, AICTE under its Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award (USVA) 2020 is proposing the theme of the year as “India Fights Corona”.

“Institutions who have initiated all kinds of steps to ensure that the spread of virus is slowed down or stopped and have helped their society or Authorities by providing their helping hand during the lockdown period through the conduct of awareness programmes, free counselling, tele-support, manufacturing/providing hand sanitizers, masks, shelter/food/materials for the needy, developing e-material for managing online classes, educating school students, involving in development of essential solutions, etc. in their bid to government efforts in fighting COVID-19, shall send their nominations,” the AICTE letter reads.

The AICTE on Friday opened the link for online nominations. The link will remain open till April 30.

Evaluation Criteria:

1. Awareness programme conducted for nearby locality to make people aware of COVID-19 and its consequences.

2. Counselling / Tele Support Provided to their students, stakeholders and also for the people of nearby locality.

3. Material/Product manufactured/Developed and distributed (eg Mask, sanitizer, ventilator, etc) by the institute to fight against COVID-19.

4. Maintenance of Public Assets - Renovation and restoration of infrastructure, equipment and facilities in government hospitals/ public health centres and other institution of public utilities.

5. How innovatively institutes have conducted classes for students during the lockdown period.

6. Steps taken, to provide online Teaching Learning Programme to nearby College/School Students.

7. Institutional Infrastructure/facility provided to authorities to combat COVID-19 in terms of shelter homes, isolation wards, healthcare facilities, etc.