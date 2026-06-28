AI Hiring Drives 10 IIT-I Students To ₹1.59 Crore Packages | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi revealed that 11 students had secured annual salary packages exceeding Rs 1 crore, it has now come to fore that 10 of those offers were worth Rs 1.59 crore each and came from companies hiring for artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics roles.

The 11th student received an annual package of Rs 1.03 crore from a financial advisory firm, underscoring the growing demand for IIT graduates across both technology and finance sectors.

The institute has scripted a new placement record this season, with AI-driven hiring emerging as the biggest highlight.

While several global IT firms continue to trim traditional technology roles, the demand for professionals skilled in generative AI, machine learning and data science has surged, resulting in unprecedented salary offers for IIT Indore graduates.

According to placement data, the highest package of Rs 1.59 crore was offered primarily to students from the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electrical Engineering departments.

The dominance of AI and data analytics firms in the coveted 'Rs 1.5-crore club' reflects the industry's growing investment in advanced technologies and the premium being placed on specialised talent.

The institute's placement process is still underway, but the record-breaking offers have already pushed the average annual package for the BTech batch to Rs 27.8 lakh.

This marks a significant improvement over previous years. IIT Indore's highest package stood at Rs 1.38 crore in the previous placement season, while the top offer for the 2024 graduating batch was Rs 64 lakh, said IIT Indore PRO Sunil Kumar.

Beyond the technology sector, finance and multinational corporations have also shown strong interest in IIT Indore graduates.

One student secured a Rs 1.03-crore annual package from a financial advisory services firm, while five other BTech students received international job offers from multinational companies, indicating renewed global demand for the institute's talent.

Placement Highlights

International offers: Five BTech students

Average BTech package: Rs 27.8 lakh per annum

Top recruiting disciplines: Computer Science & Engineering and Electrical Engineering

Previous highest package: Rs 1.38 crore (last placement season); Rs 64 lakh for the 2024 graduating batch