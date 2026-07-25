AI And Smart Grids Key To Affordable Power, Say Technical Experts At The SGSITS | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Integrating artificial intelligence and smart technologies into the power grid is crucial for delivering affordable, reliable electricity as India transitions towards renewable energy, according to technical experts at Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS).

Speaking at the close of a four-day lecture series on modern energy management on July 17, electrical engineering academician RS Tare said traditional power dispatch methods are no longer sufficient for grids managing fluctuating solar and wind supply. He urged young engineers to adopt data-driven optimisation tools to balance supply and demand at the lowest possible operational cost.

"Electrical engineering is undergoing a rapid shift driven by smart grids, renewable energy, and digital tools," said Shailendra Kumar Sharma, head of the electrical engineering department. "Bridging the gap between classroom theory and real-world grid operations is vital to preparing students for the evolving power sector."

The four-day workshop, organised under the leadership of SGSITS director Neetesh Purohit, brought together research scholars, faculty members and students to analyse contemporary challenges in power distribution. The event was coordinated by faculty members Rinki Rajpal, Sanjay Gothwal, Abhishek Dubey and Himanshi Koli.