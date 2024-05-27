Ahilyabai’s 300th Birth Anniversary: Programmes To Be Organised In All Wards Of Indore

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is gearing up to celebrate the 300th birth anniversary of Lok Mata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar with full fervour and gusto. In a meeting at the city bus office, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, alongside Chairman Munnalal Yadav and MiC members, convened to plan the celebration of the 300th birth anniversary in a grand manner.

Scheduled for May 31, festivities will span in every ward of the city, featuring cultural programmes, garlanding ceremonies and grand fireworks. Notable highlights include a Kalanjal cultural programme at Rajwada's Ganesh Hall on the eve of the birth anniversary.

The event will be followed by massive fireworks at Rajwada Square. A grand inauguration ceremony will take place with Padmashri Nivedita Bhide and musician Gautam Kale leading the tribute with their performance at Abhay Prashal.

The event promises to blend tradition with exuberance, uniting the city in honouring a revered historical figure. ‘The city is going to be in the festive mood on May 31. Programmes will be with full decorum organised at Rajwada as well as in every ward in the morning. Rangolis will be made and decoration on the picture of Maa Ahilya Devi Holkar will be done at prominent places in the ward.