Ahilya Lok Development Project To Transform Maheshwar | Representative Image

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations have gathered pace for the proposed Ahilya Lok development along the Narmada riverfront in Maheshwar, modelled on Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok.

The Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation has floated tenders worth Rs 36.94 crore for the first phase of the project, which is estimated to be Rs 110 crore.

The project will be developed over 15 acres in the Jwaleshwar Temple area on the banks of the Narmada River. It aims to present the life, philosophy and contributions of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar through modern technology, artistic installations and cultural representations. The development will be carried out in three phases, with a completion target of 22 months.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is likely to visit Maheshwar to perform the bhoomi pujan for the project. Although the official schedule has not been announced, administrative and police preparations are underway. During the visit, he is also expected to inaugurate the newly constructed Government Sandipani School building on Dhamnod Road.

The project includes infrastructure such as external electrification, air conditioning, landscaping and fire safety systems. A suspension bridge connecting Jwaleshwar and Kaleshwar Mahadev temples will also be built to improve connectivity and attract tourists.