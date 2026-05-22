Ahead Of The Monsoon, The Drive To Raze Dilapidated Buildings Kick-Started | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the monsoon season, Indore Municipal Corporation has kick-started its drive to identify and remove dilapidated buildings across the city while also launching a comprehensive cleaning and inspection campaign for all ponds, water bodies and connected drainage channels.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal directed officials to identify unsafe and dilapidated buildings in the city and take timely action to prevent accidents or loss of life during the rainy season.

He said that public safety remains the corporation’s top priority and that dilapidated structures must be removed before they pose a threat.

Following the commissioner’s directives, regional building inspectors and officials have been carrying out continuous inspection drives across the city.

The IMC on Thursday demolished two identified dilapidated buildings, while owners themselves have removed three other rickety structures.

The commissioner also reviewed the condition of the city’s water bodies and their channels and issued necessary directions to concerned building and civic officials. He instructed officials to conduct detailed inspections of all ponds, water sources and connected channels before the onset of the rains.

Any illegal encroachments or obstructions affecting the flow of water are to be removed immediately to ensure smooth rainwater drainage and to provide relief to citizens from waterlogging problems during the monsoon.

Surveys of all water bodies and their connected channels are underway to identify encroachments and removal operations are being conducted simultaneously.

So far, a total of 15 encroachments have been identified. Of these, two have already been removed by the municipal corporation, while action against five others is currently in progress. Legal proceedings against the remaining encroachments are also underway.