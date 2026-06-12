Agriculture College Holds Climate Change Awareness Programme | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An agriculture college recently organised a hybrid awareness programme focusing on climate change, soil health conservation, and sustainable natural resource management under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Dryland Agriculture.

Dr KV Rao, scientist at the Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture, Hyderabad, addressed participants on the impact of El Niño on agriculture and introduced the farmer-friendly mobile application “Sukha Rakshak” to aid crop management during dry spells.

Dr Brijendra Singh, principal scientist at the Indian Rice Research Institute, emphasised the importance of balanced nutrient management, cautioning that the excessive use of chemical fertilisers is degrading soil fertility.

College Dean Dr Bharat Singh highlighted how unregulated application of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potash disrupts soil balance and advocated for sustainable and climate-resilient farming practices.

Participants were also informed that the Madhya Pradesh government has declared 2026 as the “Agriculture Year,” aiming to promote eco-friendly and modern farming practices.

The programme concluded with attendees pledging to adopt sustainable agricultural methods that ensure environmental protection and long-term productivity.