Agar: Students complain about hostel facilities

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of students of BabuJagjivan Ram Hostel on Mali Khedi Road, Agar reached Agar district collector's office on Saturday and submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar Sanjeev Saxena addressed to the district collector pertaining to various problems at the hostel.

In the memorandum, the students mentioned that no food rules have been implemented ever since the hostel has been opened. At the same time, problems regarding cleanliness and breakfast food in the hostel have also been told through a memorandum.

Students say that in the past also a memorandum was given to the collector in this regard, but till date, no improvement has been seen. The students have demanded improvement in the systems through the memorandum. A large number of students were present while the memorandum was being handed over to the official.

