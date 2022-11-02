Agar: Rigorous Imprisonment to panchayat secy for embezzling govt funds

File Image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): The additional district (Agar-Malwa) judge, Pradeep Kumar Dubey has announced a five-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to gram panchayat Bhadwa secretary for embezzling government funds, additional public prosecutor Yash Raj Parmar said. According to Parmar, accused Sajjan Singh has inappropriately abstracted an amount of Rs 10 lakh from the funds of various government beneficiary-oriented schemes during 2011-12 and 2012-13.

In this order, the police had also submitted challan and report against the accused under sections 420, 409, 467 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Hence, judge Dubey punished him with five-year rigorous imprisonment along with a penalty of Rs 5k and Rs 1 lakh under IPC section 420 and 409 respectively. In case of non-submission of the penalty amount, the imprisonment period will be raised to two years. Notably, both the sentences will run concurrently. While sentencing judge Dubey said that, it’s shameful to say that the government employee who had sworn in for people's rights had committed such a crime. This is a deceitful act. That is why these types of harsh punishment are necessary for them.